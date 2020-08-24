Peoria Public Schools students start semester online

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools students started the semester online on Monday.

There was the typical first day of school nerves for students, teachers, and parents navigating virtual learning, but some think this semester will be successful. On Monday morning, first graders Trudy and Brooklyn, and second-grader Aiden Murphy logged on for class.

“At 9:30, when the clock struck, we were ready to go,” said their dad Ryan Murphy.

The students are learning in a shed that’s been turned into a one-room schoolhouse. Ryan and Michael Murphy initially built it as an at-home office.

“The kids got to sign in today, they got to see their teachers, they got to see their classmates all through MS Teams,” said dad Michael Murphy.

To help teach and tutor, the Murphy family also brought on two retired school teachers.

“Both myself and Ryan are not teachers, and so it’s actually kind of difficult to teach multiple children things,” said Michael Murphy.

As parents, they said they have high hopes for the year.

“Is it an ideal situation for everyone? It’s not, but we have an amazing school board that has put things in place for us,” said Ryan Murphy.

On the other side of the screen are teachers like Dan Hogan. He’s an eighth-grade math teacher at Lindbergh Middle School. Inside the middle school, it’s much quieter than a normal day, with empty hallways and classrooms.

“There’s nothing like teaching in person, you know, seeing kids’ faces light up. I mean that’s what got me involved in teaching in the first place, being able to help kids,” said Hogan.

Hogan believes like any school year, there will be challenges with virtual learning. He said they’re adapting and learning new ways to teach too.

“I’m sure we’ll find ways to tweak what we do as the year goes on and we’ll make it happen,” said Hogan. “Just being flexible I think is the keyword. I think kids can still learn exactly what they would if we were here in person.”

Hogan said another challenge will be helping students who are struggling, but he said students can have a private meeting to get extra help at any time.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected