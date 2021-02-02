Peoria Public Schools superintendent recognized for Outstanding Commitment in Education

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The superintendent of Peoria Public Schools is being recognized by the state in honor of Black History Month.

Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat was awarded for Outstanding Commitment in Education. The recognition was given by Illinois state treasurer Michael Frerichs.

This week, Frerichs started efforts to celebrate the achievements of African Americans in Illinois.

“We are proud to celebrate Black History Month and honor the unsung heroes doing impactful work quietly within their communities,” Frerichs said. “These leaders are creating jobs, educating our youth, and breaking down barriers to lead to a more equitable Illinois. We must continue to uplift and support those working hard to make things better for all.”

Kherat is one of eight individuals that were honored.