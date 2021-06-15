Peoria Public Schools to continue three-tiered bus schedule into new school year, citing bus driver shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public School officials said a shortage of bus drivers is the driving factor for the school board’s decision to extend a three-tiered bus schedule into the new school year.

There are 27 schools in the PPS district. Normally, buses would serve students from 7:30 am.. until 2:30 p.m. and again from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Now, the three tiers are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for high school, 8:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. for middle school, and 9:10 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. for primary school. The three-tiered bus schedule is different from the one used during the 2020 school year.

“The three-tiered bus schedule was really a compromise in light of the fact that we cant really implement the two tiered bus schedule” said Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of Peoria Public Schools. “There is a bus driver shortage, and we are still able to get the job done by just being really creative.”

Kherat said PPS currently has 78 bus drivers. They recruit and train their own bus drivers, and need 22 more.

The three-tiered schedule used last year allowed for a five-and-a-half-hour school day, while the revised version extends the school day by an hour. Still, that’s a half-hour shorter than the traditional seven-hour school day.

“I am big supporter of the two-tier system, so if it was up to me that’s the decision that would have been made,” said Gregory Wilson, vice president of the Peoria Public School Board of Education.

Wilson said kids need the full seven hours to make up learning time lost and encouraged the district’s transportation department to look outside the box for hiring new drivers.

“With COVID, we need to make up that learning loss that has happened, so to recover that you have more instruction time. We need to make sure leadership in that department is doing everything they need to do to ensure the retention of bus drivers and that they’re doing innovative hiring practices,” he said.

Kherat said she expects the three-tier system to last until they get enough bus drivers.

“We will continue the three-tier bus schedule as long as we are in a deficit of drivers, because it allows us to get the job done, get children to school, and not really move away from the schedule they’re used to,” she said.

Most Peoria students go back to school on August 18. Applications are still open for those interested in driving a bus for the district.