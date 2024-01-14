PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools announced Sunday that Tuesday, Jan. 16, will be an e-learning day for all students and staff.

There will be no in-person instruction or school activities on Tuesday due to a consistent projected windchill of -25°F, said Haleemah Na’Allah, Director of Communications.

For each school’s e-learning plan, visit Peoria Public School’s Guide to E-Learning page. Na’Allah said teachers will be available for support during the day.

The schools will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.