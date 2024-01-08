PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria School Board met Monday evening and one of the items included approving the three-year agreement with Hanover Research to work in the areas of teacher recruitment, teacher retention, and parent engagement.

The project will cost $165,00 per year for three years, totaling $495,000.

The board president and superintendent said the process will take time as data is collected in stages throughout the school years.

Data is set to be rolled out throughout the year. The research conducted will include one-on-one conversations with staff, surveys, and group conversations.

It was approved and the school board requested the information and data as it is presented.