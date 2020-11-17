Peoria Public Schools to phase back to distance learning after Thanksgiving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools will revert back to distance learning, in a phased approach, after Thanksgiving according to the district’s spokesperson.

The announcement comes after a rise in positive cases locally and regionally, even though Thomas Bruch, the district’s spokesman said the schools have not seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

According to the plan, the in-person hybrid schedule will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 24. Then, after the Thanksgiving break, all students will phase back to remote learning for the start of the new year. After the winter break, students will be in distance learning from Jan. 5 through Jan. 15.

Burch said meal service will continue at the school buildings.