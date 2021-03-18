Peoria Public Schools to receive 8 new water stations after $6,000 donation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With water fountains off-limits in schools, a local club is helping kids get access to clean water and it’s contact-free.

The Rotary Club of Peoria North wrote a check for $6,000 to help Peoria Public Schools buy 8 new touch-less water stations. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, water fountains in schools have been off-limits.

“The traditional water fountains are turned off so these kids are really struggling from a hydration standpoint throughout the day and these touch-less water stations allow them to stay hydrated and it’s going to minimize germs spreading,” said The Rotary Club of Peoria North Past President, Adam Hawks.

14 Peoria Public Schools do not have them and the PTO President at Kellar Primary School, Mike Murphy has been raising awareness of this need.

“The only real options they had was bringing their own water bottles or they could go to the bathrooms and fill them up in the sinks but those aren’t filtered and those sinks are hard to get water bottles underneath to fill up,” said Murphy.

Murphy has been successful in getting these water stations in schools and with the help of donations like this one, secured 8 water stations already. After receiving this donation from the Rotary Club of Peoria North, they will be able to purchase 8 more.

Model of the new water stations to be installed in PPS

“These are the ones you have seen at airports where you can fill your water bottle without even touching the station,” said Hawks.

Murphy said they will be ordering the stations as soon as possible and get them installed in the schools.