WASHINGTON (WMBD) — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced Monday that Peoria Public Schools will be receiving nearly $6 million to purchase 15 clean school buses.

The buses are considered “clean” because they will be low and zero-emission vehicles. The buses will provide better air quality for the students.

“Transitioning to electric school buses puts Illinois on the path to healthier environments and it opens up new avenues for economic growth and job creation in our state,” said Duckworth. “With this federal support, we’ll be better able to develop a more sustainable future not just for ourselves but for our kids and generations to come.”

The district is receiving the grants through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s first Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition.

The awards will help school districts across the state purchase clean school buses.

In total, districts across the state will be receiving over $42 million to purchase clean school buses.

The following applicants will receive funding:

Chicago Public Schools was selected to receive $20,285,017 to purchase 50 clean school buses. Peoria Public Schools District 150 was selected to receive $5,925,000 to purchase 15 clean school buses. Van Pool Transportation LLC – Beacon Mobility was selected to receive $15,800,000 to purchase 40 clean school buses.

In addition, Illinois is expected to receive additional funding through third-party selectees that are working with multiple states.