Peoria Public Schools to receive hefty $400,000 donation, money to be used for rapid COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools will be receiving a $200,000 gift from The Gilmore Foundation.

Bob Gilmore was the foundation’s former executive director and president of Caterpillar. Before he died in Sept., Gilmore celebrated his 100th birthday by giving one installment of a $1 million donation to five Peoria-area non-profits.

A portion of the second installment is going to Peoria Public Schools. The foundation’s executive director, Laura Cullinan said Gilmore was intentional when giving. He also graduated from Manual High School in Peoria back when it was a trade school.

“He spent his whole life dedicating funds to make this place better,” Cullinan said.

Gilmore’s donation isn’t the only monetary donation on the docket for PPS. Dr. Aaron Rossi with Reditus Laboratories in Pekin plans to match Gilmore’s donating. It will bring the monetary gift total to $400,000. He also grew up in PPS, graduating from Richwoods High School.

District superintendent, Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said with more funding and access to testing, middle and high school students could return to the classrooms sooner than expected. Adding, the students could return to in-person instruction as early as November.

Dr. Rossi said initially he planned to cap the tests at 5,000, but now he plans to help PPS for the long-haul. There will be no limit on tests.

“We intend to make sure they’re supported through the pandemic so whatever we can do to support them we will do,” Dr. Rossi said.

The tests will be non-invasive nasal swabs. Dr. Rosso said the tests are 99% sensitive and persistent for what they’re searching for in specimens. Also, he said the test results will be available within 24 hours.

Dr. Kherat said this is a game-changer for the district. “The covid-19 rapid testing will be a normal part of our operations providing even more access and timely test results,” she said.

Peoria Public Schools board president Doug Shaw said face-to-face instruction is the highest form of communication and he’s looking forward to getting students back into class safely.

“It was never the boards intent to lower the level of instruction. It was always our intent to protect people and if we’re able to bring them back safely then we’re willing to try this,” Shaw said.

No final decision has been made regarding whether middle and high school students will return to class in November. It is up for discussion at Peoria Public School board meeting Oct. 12, 2020.

