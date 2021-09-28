Peoria Public Schools to receive more than $200,000 for youth career training

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More funding is coming to Peoria Public Schools.

According to a Tuesday press release from State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will be giving Peoria public schools $202,648 in funding for youth career training programs.

“As we take steps to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies, we can’t forget about the young people who are looking to create opportunities for themselves,” Koehler said. “By offering expanded training opportunities to a younger generation, we are helping set them on the path to success.”

The funding is part of the $40 million workforce recovery grant program. $4.4 million of the funding is going towards offering expanded career training programs for at-risk youth across Illinois.

The funding is expected to assist 20 partner organizations serving 500 youths over a one-year period.

“Through this program, we are ensuring that the next generation—the young people who are the future of our state—are equipped with the discipline and skills necessary to take advantage of the opportunities that come their way,” Koehler said.

More information is available on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website.