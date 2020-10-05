Peoria Public Schools welcome back kindergarteners, first graders to the classroom

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools are transitioning to in-person learning. Kids in kindergarten through first grade at Roosevelt Magnet School headed back to the classroom today for the first time since March.

The students were greeted this morning with teachers and staff excited to welcome them back to the building.

The students will have face-to-face instruction two to three times per week on an A-B schedule and will be required to complete assignments on their off days.

Principal at Roosevelt Magnet School Laura Rodgers says bringing kids back to in-person instruction bodes well for students.

“A lot of what they’re learning has to do with really needing that coaching from the teacher so we’re excited to be able to provide those opportunities,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers says school leaders have implemented safety protocols to keep students and staff safe.

“Once they’re in the building we’ve created a bubble, so the students will only interact with certain students, with certain teachers and will stay in their classrooms,” said Rodgers.

PPS will gradually bring back students from different grades to the classroom. Special education students return next week on Oct. 12 and grades two to four come back Oct. 26.

“For us, it’s that opportunity to go slow and as a district tweak and find out what’s working with our K1 before we bring back our second third and fourth graders,” said Rodgers. “Obviously with Roosevelt being a K8 school we get to gradually roll up our students, but we’re all anxious to get them back in the building.”

Middle school and high school students will continue online learning until further notice.

