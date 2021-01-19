Peoria Public Schools welcomes back high school students for in-person learning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some Peoria Public Schools students have returned to the classroom for the first time in months.

Tuesday, PPS high school students were welcomed back for in-person learning.

“We planned and prepared for months. So we’re as ready as ever to welcome them back in a safe environment and continue some in-person learning,” said Carly Emken, Richwoods High School principal.

They returned under an A-B hybrid schedule.

Students and staff at Richwoods High School said they were thrilled to be back in the building. Others said missing the social aspect of school was the toughest part about distance learning.

“I am so excited to be back. I love being around people and so I think that’s what I’m most excited for, is just having my friends here,” said Ryanne Blasek, Richwoods High School student.

While entering the school building, students at Richwoods had to pass a wellness check.

Students at Valeska-Hinton will return to in-person next Tuesday, January 26th.