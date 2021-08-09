Peoria Public Schools will focus on rapid COVID-19 testing for primary school students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Public School students will be heading back to class in just about a week, and in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the district is shifting gears when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, the board unanimously voted to amend its policy that allowed for rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

Thomas Bruch, the district’s spokesperson, said the policy originally encompassed all PPS students but last school year’s main focus was on testing high school students, grades 9-12. He said now they’re updating the policy for more clarity on the focus being students in grades K-4th.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said the recent approval for high school students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the Delta variant, inspired the change.

“We were testing high school students on a regular basis, but since now that they have access to the vaccination we’ve shifted to the younger ones just to monitor and track,” Kherat said. “It’s sort of a surveillance strategy for K-8th students.”

Dr. Kherat said they were using the antigen testing on younger students who showed symptoms, but now they’ll be doing more surveillance testing since they’re not eligible to get the vaccine.

“Because they’re a little bit more vulnerable, they don’t have access to the vaccination yet you still want to get a pulse on your environment, individuals in the environment,” Dr. Kherat said. “So it’s a mitigation strategy and just trying to be a little bit more proactive.”

Bruch said students would be tested once every three weeks.

Also during the meeting, Dr. Kherat reiterated other mitigation strategies the district would be taking.

She reinforced Peoria Public Schools would enforce universal masking, but students would get a making break during recess if they’re outside. She said they’ll also be following IHSA’s guidelines on requiring masks for indoor sports.

Dr. Kherat also said there’s still time for students to sign up for the virtual learning option. She said so far 183 students have opted to take this route, and although she said there are limited teachers and space, she said they’ll do their best to accommodate everyone.

She also said the virtual option is only available for students in grades 2-12th students because last school year’s virtual learning results from grade K-1st weren’t ideal, however, she said parents with extenuating circumstances can reach out to her.