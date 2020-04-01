Peoria Public Work using stay at home order to fill potholes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With less traffic on the road due to the states stay at home executive order Peoria Public Works hopes to fill potholes and cracks on city streets.

More potholes appear every spring season, and Peoria public works hopes motorists will report potholes they want to be fixed on the city’s Peoria Cares uReport website.

Superintendent of Operations at Public Works Sie Maroon said reports made on the website helps keep the city’s infrastructure running smoothly.

“With an average of 20,000 potholes filled each year, this system is a surefire way to help the city keep track of the work needed to keep our infrastructure running smooth,” said Maroon.

You can report potholes on the Peoria Cares uReport website by selecting the “Streets, Parking and Traffic” category under “All reports,” then choosing “Potholes and street repairs.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected