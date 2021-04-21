Peoria Public Works appoints Andrea Klopfenstein first female city engineer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works announced that it appointed its first female city engineer Wednesday, April 21.

Peoria Public Works Communication specialist Alex Williams said Andrea Klopfenstein was promoted from city stormwater engineer to the role of public works deputy director– city engineer.

The promotion comes after the retirement of former City Engineer Bill Lewis. Public Works Director Rick Powers said Klopfenstein was the perfect fit for the job.

“Andrea is a proven dynamic leader and visionary. These qualities along with her data-driven approach to asset management make her the perfect fit for our city engineer and deputy director as we evolve into next-level engineering and innovation initiatives,” Powers said. “I look forward to serving with Andrea and seeing her vision reach fruition. The citizens of Peoria are well served with Andrea’s appointment. We can expect great things!”

Klopfenstein said the promotion is an honor.

“It’s a privilege and honor to serve as city engineer. I look forward to taking on additional leadership responsibilities to help the Peoria community.” Klopfenstein said.

Klopfenstein has worked in the Peoria Public Works department for eight years and brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role.