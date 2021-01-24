Peoria Public Works crews prepare, snow trucks ready for winter weather

PEORIA- Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Public Works plows are ready to clear and treat roads.

Crews have been preparing since Friday.

Public Works Director Sie Maroon expects to see a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and potential ice which will affect roads and weigh on tree limbs.

Maroon said they have already pre-treated the streets and they will be ready to go out early tomorrow before the precipitation hits.

“We’ve got them all loaded up with salt with the liquir brine which is a liquid salt we use. I’ve checked them all out and basically they are ready, just waiting for precipitation to happen and we will hit the street running,” Maroon said.

He expects people won’t have any issues going to work tomorrow but around rush hour, he said people should be careful and take their time.

At Nena Ace Hardware, assistant manager Anthony Lance encourages people to get their homes ready for the storm too.

He says people should have salt, shovels, and snowblowers ready to clear sidewalks and driveways.

“It’s always a good idea to make sure your shovel is in good working order, make sure the bottom of your shovel has a good edge on it, we have a lot of variety of salts available, stuff that’s great for pet, if you’ve got plants your worried about, we’ve got a variety of salts that you can use for that,” said Lance.

He believes it’s better to be prepared for what any storm could bring.