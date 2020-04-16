Peoria public works department prepares for April snowfall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —Officials from Peoria Public Works Department said they have trucks and crews ready to take care of Thursday night’s snowfall.

Sie Maroon, assistant public works director, said the department originally had their trucks set for construction season, but quickly prepped them for snow removal.

“It was just a matter of shifting gears, but we’re used to that in the business that we’re in,” Maroon said.

Maroon said, on the bright side, this particular April snow snowfall gives city workers the advantage of having rain and warm temperatures on their side. He also said the stay-at-home order should help them work better without much distraction on the road.

“This one [snowfall] in my opinion, looking at it from all the information that we’re seeing, shouldn’t be as difficult simply because the temperatures,” Maroon said. “Now what it will create in this warm temperatures with the rain especially beforehand is we’ll probably see a lot of slush on the roadways.”

He said he urges drivers to drive carefully in the slush and give plow trucks space on the roads to do their jobs.