PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Public Works will be giving away free mulch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 29.

According to a Peoria Public Works press release, the mulch will be available at the Public Works Facility on 3505 N. Dries Lane and will be first come first serve.

Staff will be available to assist in loading. There is no limit to how much residents can take. Any remaining mulch will be available after the giveaway for hand-loading only.

Any questions can be answered at Public Works at (309)494-8800.