Peoria Public Works hopes to complete the final phase of the Sheridan Road reconstruction project starting this spring

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Works department is hoping to complete the final phase of the Sheridan Road reconstruction project this year.

On Tuesday, leaders are asking Peoria city council for approval for the final round of funding to complete the road.

The last round of work will fix Sheridan from West Eleanor Place to West Richmond Avenue.

“Breaking it up into sections does a couple of things for us, it allows it to be done easier that way, and then it also allows us to budget for it, so we don’t have to budget for one giant project,” said city engineer Bill Lewis.

Lewis says the road is a part of the complete streets project that upgrades roads to help make Peoria a better place to live and visit.

If approved, construction will begin this spring and last through November.

“This is the final section of that piece of roadway that basically extends all the way from I-74 bridge all the way up to McClure and this is the last section of that project, so we hope to get that all completed,” said Lewis.

The request for funding is on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting.