Peoria Public Works offering financial assistance for flood prevention

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sever weather triggered flashed floods Wednesday leaving cars stalled, roads blocked and basements filled with water.

Some Peoria homeowners said this is not the first time they’ve seen rushing water flow down their streets or into their homes. Facing costly recovery fees from water damage, some residents are asking the city of Peoria to fix the stormwater system.

WMBD’s meteorologist, Chris Yates, reported up to eight inches of rain in the Peoria area in about six hours on Wednesday.

Peoria Public Works City Storm Water Engineer, Andrea Klopfenstein, said the current stormwater system t cannot handle that much rain.

“When we get that much rain that quickly it just overwhelms the system, the system is not designed for that type of rainfall event so it floods,” Klopfenstein said.

Joseph Johnson of Peoria watched the rising water from his home on Wednesday. He said he saw it rise halfway up his lawn, but the flood he experienced last October was worse.

“At that point the street flooded bad enough that it came all the way up to the house and around the house and the creek also in the back came around the house and turned the house into an island,” Johnson said.

Klopfenstein said the current water will not be upgraded right now. She said the cost would be significantly more and the percentage chance of a severe storm like the one on Wednesday would be low. She added an upgraded system would be a waste of money.

However, Peoria Public Works is offering assistance for private property owners who want to avoid water damage in the future.

There are grants credits available for eligible applicants.

“That will help with drainage issues on private property it’s a reimbursement program and the city will match 75% of the project cost,” she said. The price of a project cannot surpass $7,500.

One of the grants available in the program is the Green Infrastructure Grant. The money can be used to build a rain garden that’ll soak rainwater into the ground. Other grants include Rain Barrel, Private Property Drainage Assistance, and Stormwater Infrastructure Investment Grant.

The following process should be followed to apply for storm water management credits or grants:

Prepare the appropriate application forms. You may download these forms from the city website or contact Public Works to schedule an appointment to pick up a hard copy at Public Work, 3505 N. Dries Lane.

Submit forms, fees, and attachments to the Public Works Department.

The city will review the application within 30 working days and notify applicants of credit or grant determination including identification of deficiencies if the application is not approved.

If the credit or grant is denied, the applicant may address identified deficiencies and resubmit a revised application.

If a credit or grant is denied a second time, the applicant may appeal the determination following guidelines in Article IV of chapter 31 of the City of Peoria Code of Ordinances.

