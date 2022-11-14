PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first snowfall of the season is expected to land by Tuesday morning. The Peoria Public Works department is making sure they are able to keep residents safe.

For preparation, the department is doing final maintenance checks on the equipment. There are a couple of thousand tons of salt for the road to prepare for the snow season, with more shipments coming in.

Crews will be out beginning at 7 p.m. treating the primary streets. People are encouraged to take their time in the morning.

“It’s been roughly 10 or so months since our last snowfall. And people do forget conditions of how you should drive. So, just be patient, be courteous to other drivers, be courteous to our plows and just give yourself some extra time,” said Nick McMillion, Communication Specialist for Peoria Public Works.

There will not be a city-wide parking ban, but there is a ban for those who live along a snow route.