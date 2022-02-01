Peoria Public Works prepares for winter storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of the incoming winter storm, road crews are preparing for snow that is expected to arrive tonight and last into the next few days.

Peoria Public Works Deputy Director of Operations, Sie Maroon, said that for this storm, they’re hiring contractors to plow some residential areas.

Ahead of the snowfall, Maroon said they are pretreating the roads with brine. Maroon wants the public to understand that the roads will be difficult to travel during this storm.

“If you absolutely need to leave home we understand, but we highly encourage and highly recommend that most people, that can stay home do try to relieve themselves from getting out on the streets causing snowpack, causing any kind of dangerous issues. If you do come across a plow, make sure you’re staying back because they’re not going to be able to see you,” said Maroon.

Maroon says that once conditions clear up, they’ll go into a cleanup phase where they will plow curb to curb and do snow removal around downtown, so people can park.