PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Public Works has spent the past several days preparing for the severe weather and they believe they are ready.

To keep the main arterial streets of Peoria open, heavy equipment such as trucks, barricades, portable stop signs, and power tools is prepped and on stand-by for any damage.

Obstructed residential streets will be addressed after main streets have been cleared.

The public works department is also encouraging the public to be mindful of changing weather conditions.

Anyone who spots debris blocking streets and sidewalks can call (309-494-8850). Any downed power lines can be reported by calling (800-755-5000).