Peoria Public Works recycling damaged trash carts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works recycled over 400 damaged trash carts Tuesday.

According to the Peoria Public Works Department’s Communications Specialist Alex Williams, the carts are under a ten-year warranty. The warranty makes some carts eligible for replacement credits, and other carts damaged beyond repair can be redeemed for a nominal rebate.

Peoria Public Works Director Rick Powers said the warranty helps preserve taxpayer’s dollars.

“This warranty and recycling program allows us to carry out the program responsibly as it preserves taxpayer dollars and recycles the damaged plastic that would otherwise go into a landfill,” Powers said.

The manufacture covered the cost of transporting the carts back to their facility for processing.

Peoria residents can request trash cart repairs or replacements on their website.

