PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon released an update on current road conditions Friday morning.

The current road conditions throughout Peoria are very passable, even with the amount of snow cover on them. The streets are showing about 30 to 40 percent pavement. Where there is snow cover, they are passable with the type of dry snow cover that is out there based on the conditions we face.

The wind is still causing a lot of blowing and drifting snow this morning in some areas throughout the City. Crews will begin residential, curb-to-curb plowing this morning and will remain on residential routes until they are completed. Crews will continue with 12-hour, around-the-clock operations until all streets have been treated with salt or have been plowed.

If people must travel, they can do so, but we stress caution in their travels. In addition to residential street plowing, we will continue to have trucks out all day battling drifting snow in some parts of the City.

Peoria Public works Deputy Director Sie Maroon