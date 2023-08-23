PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Outdoor workers are especially impacted in extreme weather, and for Peoria Public Works, safety is paramount.

On hot days, outdoor maintenance works switch to a heat schedule from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting and ending an hour earlier than usual.

“When it comes to days like this, we really refocus and realign our priorities for the day….The goal is to keep them out of the hottest part of the day, hopefully get them back in to recover a little bit,” said Nick McMillion, communications specialist at Peoria Public Works.

McMillion said they emphasize crews take 30-minute breaks for every 30 minutes of work. They are also encouraged to seek shade when taking a break and drink plenty of water.

“If it’s just one person that needs to take a break, the whole crew needs to take a break…We want our guys to be as safe as possible. We want our crews to stay safe in such dangerous heat conditions and not push one another to extremes,” he said.

Adding to the heat is the nature of the work performed by Peoria Public Works.

“Asphalt is 350 degrees, so you can imagine standing over top of 300-degree asphalt, the roads are already hot…It can be very taxing on one’s body in the condition outside, so we really err on the side of caution on days like this,” he said.

McMillion said workers switch to heat schedules one week at a time, to accommodate for childcare and other responsibilities.