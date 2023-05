PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning on Thursday, May 4, box culvert work will start on Abington Street between Northeast Madison Avenue and Northeast Monroe Street, City Hall announced on Tuesday.

The work is expected to last until the beginning of August, weather permitting.

No lane closures or reductions will be present; however, drivers should exercise caution in the area and be mindful of workers. Equipment will be entering and leaving the area, which could cause temporary, minor delays.