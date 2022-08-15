ALTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works will receive part of the $106 million allocated to by the state to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the awarded grants Monday, as well $109 million in matching grants for a total of $215 million.

These grants are part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program, and they are the largest RBI investments to date to focus on community revitalization.

“I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year’s investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies — in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state’s residents,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about.”

“Our administration knows that the road to recovery must include economic opportunities for our most vulnerable so we may all move forward together,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets grants invest in communities that have for too long been disinvested, creating a pathway to make needed improvements that uplift residents and revitalize regions across the state.”

The state originally allocated to $50 million to this project in 2021, but expanded the program due to high application volume and increased need for 2022.

Grants cover a variety of projects, such as the restoration of historic buildings, parking and street improvements, construction or improvement of outdoor venues or plazas for public use, sustainability upgrades, structural repairs and other projects benefitting the larger community. Grants range from $398,552 to $3 million in funding.

Peoria Public Works will receive the maximum amount of funding of $3 million to be put towards renovation and revitalization of the Wisconsin Avenue corridor.

“Main streets and downtowns across Illinois serve as hubs for businesses and economic activity but are also places where families and friends gather to create enduring memories,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “We’re proud to be investing in essential infrastructure improvements that will play a vital role in economic development and revitalize commercial corridors for generations to come.”