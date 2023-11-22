PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Public Works Department will sweep streets in the neighborhoods around the Bradley University campus on Saturday.

The sweeping is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. Saturday, the department said in a news release. City Hall urged people to drive with caution and utilizing off-street parking options in the area is encouraged while the one-day sweeping is completed.

Nick McMillion, a public works spokesman, said area of the work includes West Parkside Drive, West Armstrong Avenue, North Sheridan Road, West Main Street, West Moss Avenue, and North Western Avenue.