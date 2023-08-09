PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent article from Smartasset.com ranked Peoria among the top 20 places in the country to buy a home for first-time home buyers. The website based its rankings on affordability, growth potential and social factors among other components.

The article mentioned how Central Illinois has some of the most affordable housing markets in the country, although it also mentioned how competitive the market can be.

Robin Simpson, president of the Peoria Area Association of Realtors, said there are several factors that set the Peoria market apart.

“Cost of living compared to what you’re paying for rent or a mortgage is much lower than other places, we have really great local lenders, they can get people into great first-time home buyer programs, and we have down payment assistant programs throughout the city,” Simpson said.

Other Illinois cities that cracked the top 100 list include Bloomington, Decatur, and Champaign.