PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library kicked off the annual Peoria Reads Program with a panel called Love Where You Live: The Peoria Transplant Experience.

Peoria Reads is a book program that’s been around for over 20 years.

This year, they added Peoria Transplants to the program, which are people who moved to Peoria.

Six panelists talked about their experiences here.

Program manager of the library, Alyce Jackson, said the panel ties in with the book of the year, “This Is Where You Belong” by Melody Warnick.

“The panel made up of these people that are not natives to Peoria just goes right along with the subtitle of loving where you live and finding out what these different people who are not from here, what they like about the area,” said Jackson.

She says they will have a Zoom meeting with the author of the book on April 7th.

Visit their website for more information.