Peoria real estate investor sharing knowledge, mentors through house flipping program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The TeachMe2Flip program is giving people hands-on experience and valuable life skills.

Tony Scroggins, a Peoria real estate investor, started the program two years ago.

Scroggins said he moved to Las Vegas for 30 years and when he came back to Peoria he noticed rundown conditions in some inner city neighborhoods.

That motivated Scroggins to begin buying and renovating houses. At first, it was just business then it became personal. He turned his daily work into a passion project.

As program leader for TeachMe2Flip, Scroggins enlists people of all ages and trains participants to flip houses. All program participants are being paid for their work.

“I like the program because it teaches me and it teaches me how I can become a contractor and I like the work we’re doing,” John North said.

North joined the program when it started, but has been working with Scroggins for about 10 years. North said he considers Scroggins an employer and a mentor.

“He shows me how like really works and how life can hit you and what to do when life hits you how to handle it,” North said.

Scroggins said the program is bigger than him.

“This is more than just flipping houses and flipping buildings, this is flipping lives,” Scroggins said.

He plans to continue buying real estate in Peoria, especially on the southside. His plan is to beautify the area and increase quality of life.

Scroggins and his crew are working on a building on Peoria’s southside. Next year, it will become TeachMe2Flip University. Community members can apply and learn how to flip a house for free.

