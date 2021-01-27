Peoria receives $200,000 grant to demolish abandoned homes

PEORIA, Ill, (WMBD) – The City of Peoria is planning to get rid of eyesores by demolishing abandoned homes.

With the help of a $200,000 grant, the city plans to reduce blight in the 61605 Zip Code. 15 to 20 houses are expected to be taken down in that area.

Peoria is getting the money through the Strong Communities Program. The program launched by the Illinois Housing Development Authority this year.

“Property that’s on a block that needs to be demolished can lower property values, and can increase crime, there’s more arson potential there. So by us being able to get this grant, to be able to go in and take some additional houses down just really provides for a safer, healthier community for the residents,” said Joe Dulin, Assistant Community Development Director for the City of Peoria.

Dulin says through federal and state resources, Peoria has received $1.3 million dollars for demolitions. In the past 5 to 6 years, this funding has led to over 100 abandoned homes being torn down.