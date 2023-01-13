PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday.

According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy.

The list mentions Peoria’s history as an agricultural trading center and its history with distilleries and breweries.

Peoria’s entry on the list also highlights the many places to visit around the city, mentioning the Peoria Riverfront Museum, the Civic Center, and the Peoria Zoo.

The other entries on the list of underrated cities in Illinois include:

Champaign

Evanston

Frankfort

Grafton

Naperville

Schaumburg

WorldAtlas is an online geography resource that also covers other topics, including sociology, demography, environment, economics, politics, and travel.