Peoria Rescue Ministries asks community for support after vehicles broken into, tools stolen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After mission vehicles were broken into recently and tools inside the vehicles were stolen, the Peoria Rescue Ministries is asking for help from the community to pay for replacements.

In a post on Facebook, ministry officials said while Lowe’s Home Improvement is working with the organization to reduce replacements costs to a minimum, they said they still need to cover the cost of replacing what insurance will not cover.

In order to do that, the non-profit organization is asking neighbors to text the message, “Text Tools” to (309)-271-0070.

Those who do will be texted a link to either send a one-time donation or a recurring donation to help the organization cover costs.