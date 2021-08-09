Peoria Rescue Ministries building community housing for program graduates

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Rescue Ministries is building transitional housing for graduates of its men’s renewal ministry program.

The 1212 Community House, located at 1212 SW Adams St. in Peoria, is under construction with an expected completion date of January 2022.

“It’s an affordable living opportunity yet remain together in community,” said Jon Rocke, executive director of Peoria Rescue Ministries.

He said the house “provides a runway” to transition to life outside the ministry.w

“They either will have legal fees, or debts, lots of things, so when they graduate and are ready to move on, they’ve still got that load they’ve got to take care of, and so having affordable housing is really going to help them be able to continue to save, pay off those debts and be ready for their own house someday,” he said.

Rocke said there will be income-based rental studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments to house up to 27 men. Residents can stay for up to three years.