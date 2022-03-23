PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 27 men who went through the Peoria Rescue Ministries renewal program can now move into community housing at 1212 SW Adams St. in Peoria.

Director of Ministry Operations Lee Burnham said this has been a dream in the making for quite some time now. “I’ve been here almost 30 years, and I’ve been praying for something like this almost the whole time I’ve been here.”

The building has six two-bedroom apartments and two studio apartments, and 10 men moved into those apartments on Tuesday, March 22.

Resident Michael Cole said this apartment will be a way for him to work on himself, “This place here is, for one, a blessing, and what’s so great about it, it helps you grow, like better yourself.”

Taking two and a half years to finish the project from start to end, Architectural Designer Wesley Sutter said the building is different from any other one he’s ever worked on before.

“This project is special. It’s for a great cause, so you definitely want to put in as much effort and attention to detail as you can to make it easier for people that don’t do this every day,” said Sutter.

Residents have the option to stay for up to three years, allowing them to work on other aspects of their lives.

“They get to pay a portion of their income in rent, so that’s how they can participate in this. Then [they] help their finances grow so that they can be ready for sustainability and be living on their own. Then they’ll be in an accountable environment where the changes that they begin to make in our renewal programs become more permanent,” said Jon Rocke, executive director of Peoria Rescue Ministries.

Rocke said he hopes to do more in the future. “We hope to actually make this sort of the first of several transitional community houses around the communities.”

Burnham even said he wants to make community housing for women going through the renewal programs, as well.

There will be an open house for the complex on May 7, from 1-5 p.m.