Peoria Rescue Mission returns to building after major gas leak

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local organization has returned home following a major gas leak on Monday.

Staff with Peoria Rescue Ministries say at about 11 P.M. Monday, Feb, 15, they were able to go back to their Adams street location. This came after the building was evacuated when a gas leak was found.

Those inside of Peoria Rescue Mission were moved to Dream Center Peoria while the leak was tended to.

“We ended up having lunch at the Dream Center, then we brought our guys dinner over at the Dream Center, and we were prepared to bring blankets and pillows and everything and they were going to have to camp out there for the night, and again Dream Center was really accommodating,” said Jonathan Rocke, Executive Director of Peoria Rescue Ministries.

After having conversations with crews working on the gas leak, Rocke says he is grateful a more dangerous incident did not happen.

“We asked them, ‘So what was the reading?’ They said, ‘Well you’re up to the level of 50’ and they said, ‘At about 60 things can start going ‘boom.” You know, so that’s a bad deal,” he said.

Born Paint Company, nearby, also reported high gas levels, but staff said they were happy to be open and that no one was hurt.