PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria City Council special meeting and executive session and took place on Saturday, July 9th.

This came is after a heated discussion that happened Friday, the previous day, during the city’s first public S-Net meeting.

On Saturday’s meeting, more than a dozen people showed up to express their concerns over recent actions by the council.

“I pray that you reconsider your position and join us, collectively as we work towards solving the crime,” Mae Catherine Godhigh said.

Many came to address the “Cure Violence” initiative that was shot down by the council twice.

“Cure violence assessment was a solution based, evidence based solution to a great problem, record problem that we have, this is something we need its a must need,” Marvin Hightower, President of Peoria’s NAACP branch, said.

After the public comments, council members moved into executive session for almost four hours.

On their way to adjournment, council members did not comment on what was discussed in the session.

The city council’s agenda stated the purpose of the executive session was to discuss “the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees, specific individuals who serve as independent contractors in a park, recreational, or educational setting, or specific volunteers of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee, a specific individual who serves as an independent contractor in a park, recreational, or educational setting, or a volunteer of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; and 2(c)(11): Litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting.”