Peoria resident injured in kitchen fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria resident suffered burn injuries after trying to put out a fire inside his home Thursday afternoon.

Peoria firefighters were called to a home in the 2100 block of West Ann Street just before 1 p.m. A resident told firefighters he had left incense burning on a kitchen window, catching some plastic blinds on fire.

Fire officials said the man suffered injuries to his hand after he attempted to put the fire out using a pan of water. Despite the injuries, the man refused to go to the hospital.

The fire was put out within minutes of the Fire Department’s arrival. The total damage was estimated at $1,500.

