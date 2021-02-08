Peoria residents and business owners helping keep sidewalks clear of snow

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With multiple rounds of snow on the ground and more chances expected this week travel by car or by foot can become contentious.

Peoria’s public works snow removal and ice control plan hands home and business owners the responsibility to keep pathways clear.

It also falls on churches, schools, and hospitals to clear sidewalks by a city ordinance. Peoria resident Chonty Hunter said clearing the walkways is about more than not facing potential fines.

“It’s not just for us not to get ticketed, but it’s also for people walking up and down the street who don’t have vehicles who have to get back and forth to make sure they’re safe and don’t hurt themselves while they’re trying to travel,” Hunter said.

The ordinance requires snow to be removed a day after less than six inches of snowfall, or 36 hours for six inches or more. Fines can be upwards of 100 dollars.