Peoria residents can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity announced that it will begin accepting applications for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

They began accepting applications on July 27, 2020, and say they will continue until June 30, 2021, or until funding runs out.

Those who have high past due balances, disconnection notices, and those who are having their wage fluctuate due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply.

Those who apply will need several pieces of documentation including:

Proof of gross income from all household members for a 30-day period beginning with the date of the application.

A copy of their current utility bill.

Proof of social security numbers for all household members.

Proof the household received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled; or other benefits such as Medical Eligibility or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program.

Households can apply for energy assistance via the Peoria Citizens Committee for Economic Opportunity’s website. Printed applications are available upon request by calling (309) – 999-3840.

