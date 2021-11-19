Peoria residents can expect recycling, trash, yard waste pickup delays during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Neighbors in Peoria should not expect their trash, recycling, or yard waste to be picked up on Thanksgiving.

The city’s trash hauler, GFL Environmental, will not collect anything during the holiday, officials announced Friday. The change will delay all pick-ups by one day for the rest of the week.

Residents with a Thursday pick-up date will have their containers emptied on Friday, while residents with a Friday pick-up will have their containers emptied on Saturday.

City officials also reminded neighbors that recycling, trash, and yard waste containers must be set out as early as 3 p.m. the day before pickup and no later than 6 a.m. on scheduled days.

Those looking for additional information can visit the city’s website at https://www.peoriapicksup.com/