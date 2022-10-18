PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury indicted five Peoria residents Tuesday on fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.

The following residents are alleged to have committed PPP fraud within Peoria County between March and September 2021.

Kendall Mack, 25 – two counts of wire fraud and two counts of false statements

Adrian Morris, 26 – one count of wire fraud and two counts of false statements

Sammie Wright, 44 – one count of wire fraud and two counts of false statements

Rasheem McCree, 37 – one count of wire fraud and two counts of false statements

Jacolby Carlton, 29 – one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements

All five individuals have been summoned to be arraigned in federal court in Peoria.

If convicted, each individual faces the maximum statutory penalty for each count of wire fraud of 20 years’ imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, $250,000 fine, and restitution. The maximum statutory penalty for each count of making a false document is 5 years’ imprisonment, three years’ supervised release, $250,000 fine, and restitution.

The investigation was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Criminal Chief Darilynn J. Knauss is representing the government in the prosecutions.