Peoria residents excited about the return of sports

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With sports seasons starting again, Peoria residents are excited to see their favorite teams play again.

Baseball teams started playing again this week, and Basketball teams will start playing again July 30, after their seasons were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pat Goulden is a retired Peoria resident and Chicago Cubs fan who enjoys the food and service at Double A’s Pizza Sports Bar and Grill. Goulden said it was boring not to be able to go to many places during the shutdown.

“It got kinda boring cause we’re retired, but we sat outside when they opened outside up,” Goulden said.

Goulden said Double A’s has plenty of room to practice safe social distancing.

“We wear a mask in stores and everything but here we sit far enough apart that so far we feel pretty safe,” Goulden said.

More information about Double A’s can be found on their website.

