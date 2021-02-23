Peoria residents turn out to vote in local primary elections

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s primary elections proved to be steady during the morning commute.

Voting started at 6 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m. This followed a big turnout for mail-in and early voting.

Thomas Bride with the Peoria County Election Commission said it received about 4,000 votes ahead of Tuesday’s election. This contrasts with the 1,000 early votes recorded in 2019.

The primaries involved a heated contest between five mayoral candidates: Andres Diaz, Rita Ali, Jim Montelongo, Sid Ruckriegel and Chama St. Louis.

Alongside the mayoral race, there were also elections for city treasurer and city council positions in District 1, District 2, District 3 and District 4.

In District 3, at the First English Lutheran Church in Peoria, two ballots were available. Voters could choose a nonpartisan ballot or a democratic ballot, which included a Peoria Township Supervisor election. Frank Abdnour and LaTrina Leary were both on the democratic ballot.

One election officer, Dee Taylor, said she had been a poll worker in Peoria for about 13 years.

“The people should really come out and vote in this election like they did in the presidential. So far, since we opened the polls at 6 o’clock, we’ve had a slow but steady flow of people coming in. And that’s one thing that we want. We want them to come in, those that forgot to do early voting, we need you here today,” Taylor said.