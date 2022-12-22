WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois.

According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.

Notable investments to Peoria include:

$3.5 million to the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research (NCAUR) for necessary modernizations to the federal buildings that house laboratories of the Agricultural Research Service. These improvements include repair and/or replacement of aging heating and cooling, electrical, and pneumatic systems at NCAUR, a federal laboratory that has been responsible for countless agriculture, food safety, environmental, and health care discoveries since its inception.

$1 million to Methodist Health Services to support renovations for a new facility to house both inpatient and outpatient care for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit at Unity Point Health.

$600,000 to the City of Peoria to extend the city’s sewer system for new economic development.

Other local areas stand to benefit too including:

Normal- $2 million to Illinois State University to construct a new facility for the College of Nursing.

$2 million to Illinois State University to construct a new facility for the College of Nursing. Springfield- $1 million to Southern Illinois University School of Medicine to create a new Institute for Rural Health.

$1 million to Southern Illinois University School of Medicine to create a new Institute for Rural Health. Springfield- $250,000 to Shifting into New Gear (SING) to support re-entry mentoring for citizens returning to community and family life after incarceration.

$250,000 to Shifting into New Gear (SING) to support re-entry mentoring for citizens returning to community and family life after incarceration. Springfield- $2 million to Moving Pillsbury Forward to redevelop the former Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield.

$2 million to Moving Pillsbury Forward to redevelop the former Pillsbury Mills site in Springfield. Decatur- $1.5 million for the City of Decatur to construct a separated pedestrian/bike path on US 51 to connect an underserved area to downtown Decatur.

$1.5 million for the City of Decatur to construct a separated pedestrian/bike path on US 51 to connect an underserved area to downtown Decatur. Normal: $3.5 million to the Town of Normal to increase pedestrian and bicycle access from low- and moderate-income communities to major commercial and metropolitan areas.

“This appropriations package makes significant investments in the future of Illinois, The use of Congressionally-directed spending provides Members of Congress, who know their states and districts better than federal agency personnel in Washington, with the ability to direct federal funding to priority projects in their communities.” Senator Dick Durbin

The House is expected to vote on it.