PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jalapenos, a restaurant on University Street in Peoria, joined in on the celebration for the Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo.

The Mexican restaurant had drink specials, along with raffles for gift certificates and cash for the special day.

The restaurant has been serving the Peoria area for 24 years, making it the oldest Mexican restaurant in Peoria. Restaurant manager Jose Leon said that the restaurant has been able to make connections with the community during that time.

“Being the oldest restaurant here in town, 24 years, we’ve known the community, kids, growing up, out to college and coming back, on vacation for Easter or Christmas, just coming back to us, and we try to give back to the community, for benefits or anything else the people need,” Leon said.

The Cinco de Mayo holiday celebrates when the Mexican Army defeated the French Army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.