Peoria restaurant closes early after serving 350 Ameren lineworkers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hickory River Smokehouse in Peoria closed early Sunday, but it wasn’t due to the pandemic.

Employees filled a large unexpected order for Ameren, the power company wanting to get hot meals for their line workers doing repairs after the weekend winter storm.

Co-owner Mike Johnstone said they ran out of beef, pork, and chicken filling the 350 person order, but he says he was happy to be able to help out.

“It definitely made us feel great that we were able to help out,” Johnstone said. “It was a situation where it was unfortunate that we had to close early, but I was absolutely thrilled with the fact that we were able to help so many linemen and women.”

The restaurant was back to their regularly scheduled hours Monday, servicing drive-thru and pick up orders.