Peoria restaurant owner thanks community for generous response after call for help

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While many restaurants have opened back up for more than just pickup and carryout, some owners are still facing major challenges.

A Facebook post, as a call to action, asked customers to come back through the doors of Untamed Chef in Peoria after only one customer ordered takeout on Monday.

“Our sales are back down less than 60 percent, I know that’s the same for a lot of owners,” Untamed Chef Executive Chef and Owner Rebecca Hearn said.

Hearn said her and other business owners have been facing the same issue.

“I think the assumption might be because we’re open, everybody’s doing great, they’re striving again, and that’s not the case,” Hearn said.

Ever since her post, Hearn said it’s been like a wake up call for community support.

“The overwhelming response to just one post yesterday has blown me away,” Hearn said.

Tom Usgaard stopped by Untamed Chef for lunch. He said he hopes other people continue to support local.

“Right now it’s difficult times for everybody and I know a number of people who run small businesses and they’re happy people can support them during these difficult times,” Usgaard said.

Hearn said new safety protocols have been put in place. Cleaning supplies, spreading out seating, and cleaning menus after use.

They’re still offering cooking classes at a minimum of 10 people who will now wear masks while cooking.

Hearn said since her Facebook post on Monday, she’s seen so much support. She’s encouraging other people to support other local businesses as well as her own.

“If I can’t take care of you in a timely fashion I’m going to be pushing you to take care of others in our community,” Hearn said.

Hearn said they also offer catering. If you’d like to learn more about Untamed Chef, you can find the website here.